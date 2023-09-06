Gamzatov’s anniversary to be celebrated with ”Our Rasul” festival

6 Sep. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The centenary of the poet Rasul Gamzatov in Dagestan will be celebrated with the festival "Our Rasul”. The celebration will take place in the center of Makhachkala, where folk courtyards will be installed. At the festival, visitors will be able to buy books by the famous writer and souvenirs, visit an art project created by children and youth and inspired by Gamzatov's works.

”On September 8, 9, 10, in honor of the centennial anniversary of the national poet of the republic, the festival of artistic creativity "Our Rasul" will be held in Makhachkala,”

- the press service of the Ministry of Culture of Dagestan informs.