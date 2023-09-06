IT specialists to be raised in Magas

6 Sep. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In Magas, it will be possible to undergo training and become a specialist in the field of computer technology. In the spring of 2024, admission to the Digital Development Academy opens in the city.

Next spring, the Academy of Digital Development will open its doors in Magas. Several IT specialities will be available in the institution. In particular, it is planned to train programmers, specialists in the field of artificial intelligence and designers.

“The Academy will train specialists in the most demanded areas: programming, artificial intelligence, design, project and product management. In the Academy, students will be able to study both through on-campus and distance modes. Admission does not depend on previous knowledge, work experience, programming skills and diplomas,”

- the press service of the government of Ingushetia informs.