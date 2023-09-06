Demand for tours to Azerbaijan increases in Russia

6 Sep. 10:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Lev Lyubimov / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian tourists actively travelled to Azerbaijan this year. Most often, Russians choose sightseeing tours.

In 2023, Azerbaijan finally opened up to Russian tourists after the pandemic, which led to a great demand for tours in the republic.

"The country was closed last year, Covid-19 restrictions were not lifted for a long time. This year we see significant demand, tourists clearly have missed the destination,”

- the ”Russian Express" company informs.

A Covid-19 vaccination certificate or PCR test, as well as visa, are not required for travel to Azerbaijan.