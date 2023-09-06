Еlectricity guaranteed in Makhachkala, Kaspiysk

6 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The reliability of power supply to Makhachkala was improved by increasing the capacity of the central substation. Earlier, the energy system of Kaspiysk and Khasavyurt was improved.

Residents of two out of three districts of the Dagestan capital were provided with reliable electricity. Local specialists were able to increase the capacity of the central substation of the city.

Power engineers of Rosseti North Caucasus - Dagenergo completed a project to increase the capacity of the Yugo-Vostochnaya 110 kV substation in the city of Makhachkala. Thus, the quality of power supply to consumers in the Leninsky and partially in the Soviet districts of the city has been improved,”

- Rosseti North Caucasus - Dagenergo informs.