Armenia hampered peace talks on all platforms, Baku says

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev confirmed Baku's readiness to conclude a peace agreement with Yerevan. He stressed that the parties managed to agree on 70% of the agreement, but Armenia is slowing down the peace process.

Azerbaijan really wants to sign a peace agreement with Armenia and turn the page of confrontation and atrocities, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with Arab News.

"We would like to live in peace. But the ball is on Armenia’s side. The sooner they realize this reality, the better it will be for everyone,”

- the assistant to the Azerbaijani leader said.

He stressed that in the course of negotiations on a peace treaty, Baku and Yerevan managed to achieve important progress and agree on about 70% of the text, but Armenia is hindering the peace process by its actions. According to Hikmet Hajiyev, Armenia's dirty propaganda against Azerbaijan led the parties astray from the peace treaty negotiations they were holding in the US.

He also drew attention to the fact that Azerbaijan appreciates both the role of the US in the discussion of the peace agreement, and the role of Russia, which contributes to the settlement, including for the reason that it is a regional country and has historical ties with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"There are different platforms. We do not favor any of them. Our approach is that we welcome all who wish to contribute to the establishment of peace,"

– Hikmet Hajiyev said.