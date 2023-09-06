Armenian illegal armed formations caught digging trench roads in Lachin direction

6 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Another attempt by illegal armed Armenian formations to approach the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Lachin direction was stopped.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informed that on Wednesday, September 6, Azerbaijani servicemen prevented an attempt by Armenian illegal armed formations to dig new trench roads to the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Lachin direction. The Armenians were caught on Azerbaijan territory, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed.

The department stressed that thanks to the prompt measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army, the digging was stopped.