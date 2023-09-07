SCO Games to be held in Azerbaijan

7 Sep. 10:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin announced the holding of sports games among the countries that are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

He noted that work on holding a sporting event is underway. The head of the department said that the games of the SCO countries would be held in Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Matytsin did not specify the dates of the competition.

In addition to this, the Minister spoke about the BRICS Games, which would be held in June next year.

What is the SCO?

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an international organization founded in June 2001 by the leaders of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The SCO also includes India and Pakistan.

The observer countries are Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia. The partner countries are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Türkiye and Sri Lanka.

In addition to this, Qatar and Egypt will receive partner country status. Bahrain, Maldives, United Arab Emirates, Myanmar and Kuwait will have the dialogue partner status.