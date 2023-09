7 Sep. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko announced that an agreement in principle had been reached with the Turkish side on the grain issue.

According to the Russian diplomat, the talks were about the supply of a million tons of grain. He added that Moscow and Ankara would soon start works on working out all aspects of the supply chain.

Grushko stressed that Russia and Türkiye would also consider issues related to finances, routes, quantities and countries of destination.