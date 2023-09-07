Armenian militants shell Azerbaijani soldiers in Lachin district

7 Sep. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Members of the Armenian illegal armed groups fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces again. This statement was spread by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The fire was opened at 19:50 local time (18:50 Moscow time). The shooting was carried out from Azerbaijani territory, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed. The militants fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Lachin district.

Azerbaijani units took retaliatory measures.

It should be reminded that earlier today Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, confirmed that Baku was ready to sign a peace agreement with Yerevan. At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that Azerbaijan and Armenia had agreed on the text of the document by 70%, but the further peace process was hampered by the Armenian side.