Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with Netanyahu

7 Sep. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev. Information about the meeting was announced by the Embassy of the Azerbaijan Republic in Israel.

"During the meeting, the issues of bilateral cooperation between countries and prospects for the future have been discussed",



the diplomatic mission announced.

The day before, Hikmet Hajiyev met with the head of the Israeli National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi. The agenda of the talks included various aspects of regional and bilateral issues.