7 Sep. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan continues implementation of a program for the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored Fizuli.

Thus, on Thursday, September 7, a group of 25 families (102 people in total) arrived in Fizuli from Baku. In total, 95 families, or 349 people, returned to their hometown.

All families received furnished apartments in new houses.