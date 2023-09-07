Dagestan peak named after Rasul Gamzatov

7 Sep. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

One of the peaks in Dagestan was named after the poet Rasul Gamzatov.

“One of the peaks of the Tsumadinsky district will bear the name of Rasul Gamzatov. This decision was made by the administration of the village council Nizhnegakvarinskiy. On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the poet, the top of the Ahis Yashal area was named after the poet,”

- the administration of the head of Dagestan informs.

According to the press service of the administration of the republican leader, the representatives of local youth organizations, the regional administration, as well as tutors and teachers, made a symbolic ascent to the newly named peak.