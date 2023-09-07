Largest in decades drug seizure in Tashkent

7 Sep. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Customs Committee of Uzbekistan

The customs officers of the Tashkent airport seized over 8 tons of drugs. Ingenious drug dealers tried to hide it in poppy seeds, which are used for baking confectionery.

A record batch of narcotic substances was seized in Tashkent, the crime was reported by the Customs Committee.

A consignment of poppy seeds for confectionery purposes was delivered to the capital of Uzbekistan by air, a total of one thousand bags. According to the documents, they contained 25 tons of seeds.

The cargo went through the standard procedure of customs inspection in the airport. Then, on trucks, it was supposed to cross Uzbekistan and be delivered to another country.

"However, during the customs inspection, it turned out that in bags, among 25 tons of seeds, which were declared in the documents as food confectionery poppy seeds, poppy straw weighing 8.5 tons, containing narcotic active opium alkaloids, was hidden,”

- the Customs Committee informs.