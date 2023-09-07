Rice harvesting starts in Kuban

7 Sep. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Rice harvesting has begun in the Krasnodar Territory, Russia's main producing region. The harvest is expected to be at the same level as last year’s.

Rice harvesting started in the Krasnodar Territory.

In total, almost 100 farms in the region grow rice. In 2023, the sown area amounted to 110,000 hectares, 28,000 hectares have been harvested so far.

Last year, the gross harvest of rice amounted to 650,000 tons. This season it is planned to harvest no less rice than in 2022, the regional Ministry of Agriculture reports.

The Kuban is the main rice producer in Russia.