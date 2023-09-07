There are disagreements with Russia, Armenian Foreign Ministry says

7 Sep. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia

The Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed the existing disagreements with Russia. At the same time, the ministry noted that relations between the two countries cannot be called tense.

Armenia has disagreements with Russia, but relations between the two countries cannot be called tense. The relevant statement was made by the Deputy Head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

"We have labor relations with Russia. There are disagreements, discussions, but this does not mean that our relations can be characterized as tense,”

– Paruyr Hovhannisyan said.

He also commented on Armenia’s status in CSTO.

"We criticize the CSTO, but so far there is no such issue [of leaving] on our agenda,”

- the Deputy Foreign Minister underlined.