Russians spend over hour a day in social networks

7 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

On average, a resident of Russia spends about an hour on social networks every day. The most popular networks are VK and TikTok.

According to a survey, Russians spend an hour a day browsing social networks.

"Social networks are one of the largest Internet activities. On average, Russians spend about 60 minutes a day on social networks. Middle-aged users (25-44) spend most of this time on VKontakte. TikTok leads in terms of the time consumption share among young users (12-24). Odnoklassniki is the leader in the share of time among users aged 55+,”

– Mediascope survey reads.