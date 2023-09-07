Impeachment of Georgia’s president: first vote collects 80 signatures

7 Sep. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In Georgia, the ruling party got 80 votes to start the impeachment of the president. Now the application will be sent to the Constitutional Court of the country.

The votes necessary for the start of the impeachment process for the President of Georgia were collected - 80 deputies voted in favor of the impeachment.

"We already have 80 signatures. All [deputies] who are physically at work signed for the start of the impeachment of the president. The majority is unanimous on this issue. Now we need to notarize the representative of the Georgian Dream in the Constitutional Court,”

- Leader of the Georgian Dream parliamentary faction Mamuka Mdinaradze said.