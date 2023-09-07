Residents of emergency buildings to be resettled in Kabardino-Balkaria

7 Sep. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Nearly 2,700 residents of the KBR, living in emergency high-rise buildings, will soon acquire new homes. The authorities expect to resettle over 60 residential building.

In Kabardino-Balkaria, residents of 63 emergency apartment buildings, the total area of ​​which exceeds 3,200 square meters, will be resettled, the Ministry of Economic Development of the region informs.

According to the ministry, 2,700 people will acquire new housing.

Last year, the region completed a program of resettlement from emergency housing ahead of schedule.