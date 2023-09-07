Georgia needs to do a lot to get EU candidate status, Borrell says

7 Sep. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Tesemnikova Anastasia

The doors of the European Union are open to Georgia, but there is still a lot of work to be done for the country to become an EU candidate, Borrell said.

There are still some obstacles on the way of Georgia to the list of candidates for the European Union, follows from the statement of the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who is on visit to the country.

"The doors of the EU are open to Georgia, and the EU remains committed to supporting Georgia on its path to EU membership...But I also want to say that the EU application is a serious commitment for Georgia as well. The status of an EU candidate country is not a right, it must be earned through serious reforms and adherence to European values. Frankly, there is still a lot of work to be done,”

– Borrell said.