Velvet season in Sochi less busy than summer

7 Sep. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina / Vestnik Kavkaza

In Sochi, with the advent of autumn, fewer people spend time on the beaches. Loading decreased by 10-30%. At the same time, the sea remains warm + 27.

The velvet season in Sochi is traditionally less busy than midsummer. Fewer people go to the seaside.

According to the administrator of the central beaches of the resort, in September, there are 10-30% fewer people on the coast, in particular, on the beaches ”Mayak", "Island", "Riviera", "Circus", "Latika".

The minimum changes in the flow of guests compared to July-August are noted on the beaches of Pullman and Delmar.