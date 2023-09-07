Stop dreaming about my resignation, President of Georgia says

7 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Georgia

The President of Georgia made it clear that she is not going to leave the post.

Earlier, the parliament began the impeachment procedure.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili does not intend to leave her post, she announced through a video message.

"I'm not going anywhere, I think everyone should stop dreaming about my resignation. For now, I am here, but I will go wherever I need to, because this is my highest constitutional duty. I protect the constitution of this country, because this oath I took at the inauguration, and I will be faithful to it to the end,”

– Zurabishvili said.