Russian Foreign Ministry: Armenia incites hostility between our countries

8 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stated that the Armenian information space was characterized by a tendency to spread one-sided and negative messages about Russia. According to her, this "cannot satisfy both sides".

The diplomat made a corresponding statement during a speech at the Russian-Armenian Media Forum in Yerevan.

"I think that neither you nor we can be satisfied with the clear trend that has recently prevailed in the information space of Armenia towards the dissemination of one-sided, negative, and often simply false information about Russia and Russian-Armenian relations",



Maria Zakharova said

The diplomat emphasized that official Moscow considered unacceptable attempts to incite hostility between the Russian Federation and Armenia by blaming Russia for all the troubles of the Armenian people.

In this regard, she drew attention to the growth in the number of media structures in Armenia promoting a pro-Western agenda, moreover, "mudslinging, not criticizing, but mudslinging at our common interstate mechanisms of interaction, including the CSTO and the EAEU".

Zakharova further noted that the Armenian side's inclusion of a number of Russian figures, who did not violate the law, in the entry blacklist also harmed the interaction between Russia and Armenia.