8 Sep. 13:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United Nations welcomes the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. This was stated by the Deputy Spokesperson of the UN Secretary General.

"This is a step forward",



Farhan Haq said.

Restoration of diplomatic relations

Tehran and Riyadh restored their diplomatic relations in the spring of 2023 after a seven-year break caused by an attack on the kingdom's embassy in the Iranian capital. Earlier this week, ambassadors from both countries took up office.