Cargo between Russia and Azerbaijan to go faster

8 Sep. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Logistics services operator PEC has launched a branch in Azerbaijan.

A branch of the Russian company opened in Baku. Its appearance will make it possible to deliver cargo from Russia to Azerbaijan and in the opposite direction one and a half times faster. The cargo will be trasported in three days instead of five.

The company provides weekly delivery of groupage cargo by road and express delivery by air.

Already in 2023, cargo transportation will increase by 60% in Baku. In addition to this, PEC plans to organize transit between the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Iran in the coming months.