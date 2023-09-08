Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia shelled Ordubad

8 Sep. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on Nakhchivan, and Armenian illegal armed groups were again caught trying to dig trenches in the direction of Aghdam, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reports.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported another shelling of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces positions carried out by Armenia.

“On September 8, at 13:35-13:45, from positions in the direction of the Garakilse region, units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently shelled from the small arms the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Ordubad district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Units of the Azerbaijan Army took retaliatory measures in the indicated direction,”

– the defense ministry reports.