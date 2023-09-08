Bodies of two dead in landslide found in western Georgia

8 Sep. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Courtesy of Roads Department of Georgia

Rescuers have found the body of another landslide victim in western Georgia. Earlier, the body of a minor was discovered.

Rescuers found the bodies of a minor boy and an elderly woman who died during a landslide in western Georgia, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic informs.

Earlier, the body of a boy was found in the village of Jumati, and now rescuers found the body of an 80-year-old pensioner.

A search is now underway for another minor.

To date, rescuers have evacuated 11 citizens from the disaster zone, including young and minor children.