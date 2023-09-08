Armenian troops gather on border with Azerbaijan, Baku says

8 Sep. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

An assistant to the President of Azerbaijan reported that Yerevan is drawing up its troops to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Baku, in turn, is conducting planned drills.

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President Hikmet Hajiyev told Reuters about the concentration of Armenian troops on the border with Azerbaijan.

He noted that Armenian militants illegally staying on the territory of Azerbaijan also left their barracks and were put on high alert.

Hajiyev emphasized that as part of the regular planning process, the Azerbaijani army has begun scheduled drills in terms of preparation for the fall-winter season.