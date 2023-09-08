Fire damage in Gelendzhik amounted to 92 mln rubles

8 Sep. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina / Vestnik Kavkaza

A major forest fire that broke out in the Gelendzhik forestry a week ago caused damage worth millions of rubles. The regional authorities announced the exact figure.

The authorities assessed the damage caused to nature by a large-scale forest fire in Gelendzhik. The Kuban Ministry of Natural Resources reported on the results of the assessment.

The ministry recalled that the fire started in the Kabardinsky district forestry on August 29. As a result, the fire spread over 105 hectares.

“As a result of the forest fire, material damage was caused in the amount of 91,8 mln rubles,”

– the ministry reports.