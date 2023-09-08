Envelopes to 100th anniversary of Rasul Gamzatov printed in Dagestan

8 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

As part of the celebration of the centenary anniversary of Rasul Gamzatov, a batch of special envelopes was printed in Dagestan. They have already been sent to post offices throughout the republic.

Postal envelopes dedicated to the anniversary of Rasul Gamzatov were printed in Dagestan, the republican Ministry of Digital Development reported.

The ministry clarified that the circulation is 100,000 copies.

“The special cancellation took place on Friday at the central branch of the Russian Post in Makhachkala. Among those invited to the ceremony were the First Deputy Minister of Digital Development of the Republic Ramazan Abdullayev, ”

– the ministry informed.