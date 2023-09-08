Azerbaijani servicemen stop Armenian militants building fortifications

8 Sep. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian illegal armed groups once again tried to build fortifications in front of Azerbaijani positions and failed, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informed.

Armenian militants began operating at 19:05 local time (18:05 Moscow time), on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed. They tried to organize long-term fortifications in front of the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of the Shusha district.