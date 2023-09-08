Yerevan wages smear campaign against Azerbaijan

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spoke about Yerevan’s slanderous campaign against Baku. According to the ministry, Armenia wants to maintain separatism on the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, at a briefing for the diplomatic corps accredited in the country, spoke about Yerevan’s policy against Baku.

According to the ministry, Armenia is waging an active slanderous campaign against Azerbaijan, using all opportunities for abuse on the part of individual countries and organizations.

The department emphasized that Yerevan is using false and unfounded allegations against Baku in connection with an alleged “blockade” and a “humanitarian crisis” in Khankendi.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Yerevan’s policy is a characteristic feature of Yerevan, which for 30 years has been imitating negotiations with the Azerbaijani side, abandoning previously reached agreements and evading fulfillment of its obligations through provocations.