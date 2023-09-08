Azerbaijani-Iranian military commission to hold meeting in Baku

8 Sep. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A meeting of the joint Azerbaijani-Iranian military commission will be held in Baku tomorrow. Iranian media announced the event.

According to Tasnim, the meeting is scheduled for tomorrow.

According to a report, a telephone conversation took place on August 22 between the head of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Zakir Hasanov, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Hossein Bagheri.

As the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reports, the parties discussed the situation in the region. Hasanov and Bagheri also exchanged views on security-related topics. In addition, the conversation participants also discussed further prospects for the development of bilateral military cooperation.