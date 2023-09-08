Fukushima waste water release: IAEA checked water in the ocean

8 Sep. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The first samples after the release of the Fukushima nuclear power plant waste water were taken by the IAEA. The results coincided with the data received by the Japanese side.

For the first time since the start of the release of water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant off the coast of Japan, the IAEA checked the state of the ocean water, the statement reads.

Agency specialists checked the tritium levels. They are not exceeding norm.

“The IAEA’s independent analysis of the ocean water near the shore confirms the data of the plant operator Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) and the Japanese Ministry of Environment,”

– the agency’s message reads.