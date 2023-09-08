Agdam-Khankendi, Lachin-Khankendi roads can be unblocked simultaneously, Baku says

8 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan announced the possibility of the simultaneous unblocking of the Agdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads. He added that Baku is ready to allow ICRC vehicles to enter Karabakh when the Agdam-Khankendi road is opened.

Azerbaijan will allow ICRC vehicles from Armenia to Khankendi after the simultaneous opening of the Agdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said.

“Azerbaijan will immediately agree to the proposal of simultaneous opening of the roads,”

- Hikmet Hajiyev said.

According to him, to stimulate ongoing peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, both roads might be opened simultaneously.