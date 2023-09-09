Old films burned in Tbilisi

9 Sep. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The fire occurred in one of the buildings of the National Archives in the capital of Georgia. The official message was published on the organization's website.

The fire engulfed a separate building with nitrofilms (nitrocellulose-based films) that were used in cinema during the first half century of its existence.

The fire was eliminated only after several hours. There were no casualties as a result of the emergency.

"All the tapes have been digitized and copies are stored in the film archive. The fire did not spread to other buildings of the National Archives",



the archive message says.

Let us note that nitro film is a flammable material, and when destroyed it turns into powder, which emits explosive gas.