Powerful earthquake in Morocco kills almost 300 people

9 Sep. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the night of September 8-9, a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.9 occurred in Morocco, the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs states.

The epicenter of the tremors was located approximately 80 km from Marrakech, they were felt within a radius of 400 km.

As a result of the natural disaster, 296 people were killed and 153 were injured.

After this, seismologists recorded a whole series of earthquakes. The magnitude of the most powerful of them was 4.8. In addition to this, tremors of magnitude 3.2, 3.3 and 3.4 were recorded.