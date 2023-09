9 Sep. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian armed forces stationed in the Develi region shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reports.

The incident occurred at 03:55 local time today. As the Ministry stated, positions located in the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were subjected to small arms fire.

It is noted that Azerbaijani soldiers took adequate retaliatory measures.