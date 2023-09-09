Pashinyan ready to sit down with Aliyev at negotiating table

9 Sep. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, the press service of the Armenian government reports.

During the conversation, Pashinyan announced his readiness to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to discuss the situation in the region to reduce tensions.

The Armenian Cabinet assured that the Head of the government is committed to the agreements concluded in Prague in 2022 and Brussels in 2023.

In turn, Macron declared his readiness to support efforts to establish peace in the South Caucasus.