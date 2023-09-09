Yerevan concentrates its troops on border with Azerbaijan

9 Sep. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan is concentrating heavy artillery installations near the Armenian-Azerbaijani border; photos and videos have already spread on social networks.

Armenia has deployed air defense systems to the border.

Earlier, photos and videos circulated on social networks showing the concentration of Armenian troops and military equipment in areas on the border with Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addresses the leaders of the EU countries with "complaints" about Azerbaijan. Thus, he had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. Besides, he had a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.