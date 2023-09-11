11 Sep. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Incumbent Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin garnered 76.39% of the vote in the Russian capital, with 100% of results protocols from polling stations counted, the Russian Central Election Commission reported.

As many as 2,499,114 voters voted for Sobyanin. Leonid Zyuganov, a candidate for the post of Moscow mayor from the Communist Party, took 8.11% of the vote, running ahead of LDPR’s Boris Chernyshov with 5.61% and Vladislav Davankov from the New People Party with 5.34%. Dmitry Gusev (A Just Russia - Patriots - For the Truth) got 3.93%.

Sobyanin thanked members of his election campaign team and Muscovitesoscow citizens for their civic engagement.

The voter turnout in the Moscow mayoral election stands at 42.5%, a Moscow election commission official said, citing preliminary data.