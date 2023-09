11 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone talks on September 10, according to the Azerbaijani President's official website.

During the phone conversation, the presidents discussed regional issues, including the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The presidents also exchanged views on prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.