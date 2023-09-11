Azerbaijani serviceman injured by mine explosion

11 Sep. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A military serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army was injured by an anti-personnel mine yesterday, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

"On September 10, at about 13:30, the Azerbaijan Army serviceman, Eminov Khayyam Mahal, blew up on an anti-personnel mine buried on the supply road of the Azerbaijan Army Units in the Aghdam region by a reconnaissance-sabotage group of illegal Armenian armed detachments in order to commit provocations," the statement reads.

It was noted that the wounded serviceman was immediately provided with first aid and evacuated to a military medical facility, so nothing threatens his life.

The engineer-sapper units are conducting work on clearing this area.