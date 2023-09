11 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of citizens was sent from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku today. At this stage, another 24 families, which is 92 people, moved to the city of Fuzuli.

Until today, a permanent settlement in the Azerbaijani city of Fuzuli has been provided for 119 families - 441 people.

The return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Fuzuli continue in accordance with the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.