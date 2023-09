11 Sep. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan has arrived in Astana today on an official visit.

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu has greeted his Turkish counterpart. The sides will hold negotiations, followed by press statements.

Türkiye and Kazakhstan have been developing cooperation for more than 25 years, last year the countries reached the level of strategic partnership, developing interaction in various directions, including trade, economic and cultural fields.