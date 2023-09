11 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is considering the possibility of using territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia to send gas to Iran, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said.

"We're exploring the option of delivering electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia, from there to Iran and possibly further to other countries," Shulginov said.

According to him, this is about energy supplies of 300 MW.

The minister added that Moscow is negotiating with Tehran and Baku to initially utilize existing infrastructure.