Kim Jong-un to come to Russia

11 Sep. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Kremlin, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will arrive in Russia soon.

"At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation in the coming days",



the Kremlin press service said

Meetings and negotiations between the two leaders are planned. Kim Jong-un’s last visit to the Russian Federation took place in the spring of 2019. Then the current heads of state met in person for the first time. This happened in Vladivostok.

Currently, Putin is also in Vladivostok. According to the South Korean TV channel YTN, Kim Jong-un traveled by his personal train to the northeastern border of the DPRK.

The meeting of the leaders of the Russian Federation and the DPRK, according to media reports, may take place on Tuesday or Wednesday.

It should be noted that the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov previously said that Putin did not not plan to hold a meeting with Kim Jong-un within the framework of the EEF.