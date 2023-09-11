Tashkent does not recognize so-called "elections" in Karabakh

11 Sep. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan published a statement in which it did not recognize the so-called "presidential elections" of the fake regime created by Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijanthat. The elections took place on September 9.

The text says that Tashkent supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and condemns any interference in the internal affairs of this country.

Earlier, the "elections" of the separatists were condemned by the Turkish Foreign Ministry. The Ministry stated that these "elections" are damaging the peace process between Baku and Yerevan, and should be condemned by the international community.