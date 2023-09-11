Azerbaijani Foreign Minister goes to Geneva

11 Sep. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Monday, September 11, the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry went to Geneva. This was stated in a message of the Azerbaijani Ministry.

"As part of the visit, Bayramov is scheduled to speak at the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council. The Ьinister will also hold meetings with the heads of a number of international organizations, including the UN office in Geneva and other specialized agencies",



Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

In addition to this, the Рead of the Foreign Ministry intends to participate in the opening of the "Azerbaijan" room at the UN office in Geneva.