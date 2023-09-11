Military exercise with USA kicks off in Armenia

11 Sep. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Exercise Eagle Partner 2023 has started in Armenia today. There was also an opening ceremony for the maneuvers.

175 Armenian and 85 American soldiers are involved in the maneuvers. The place of the exercises are Zar and Armavir.

"The exercise will help prepare Armenia's 12th Peacekeeping Brigade to meet NATO standards for evaluation later this year",



the US Army Europe and Africa Command announced.

The Kremlin noted earlier that there would be a deep analysis of what was happening. The reasons for such steps by Yerevan will be clarified in close contact with the Armenian leadership. According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, nothing good awaits Armenia.

Let us remind you that Armenia, a member of the CSTO, has been refusing exercises within the framework of the association for two years, but has decided to host exercises with the United States, which is a NATO member.