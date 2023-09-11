Militants in Khankendi use kamikaze dogs against Azerbaijani military

11 Sep. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian illegal armed groups tried to commit another, particularly cynical provocation on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers were temporarily stationed. The Armenian militants used a kamikaze dog, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

The attempted terrorist attack was directed against the Azerbaijani military, who were on combat duty in the direction of the Khojavand district.

The militants attached a homemade bomb to the dog's collar. This bomb was controlled from a distance. Then, the animal was forced to go to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces' positions.

However, thanks to the attentiveness of the Azerbaijani military personnel, the IED was not activated.

"We categorically condemn this provocation. This action is contrary to the Protocol of the Convention on Prohibitions and Restrictions on the Use of Certain Conventional Weapons, Mines, Booby Traps and Other Devices",

Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

The Ministry drew attention to the immorality of using animals for attempted murder, emphasizing that what happened cannot be classified as anything other than a terrorist attack.